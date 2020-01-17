Kochi

Conclave on air separation held

The Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE), Kochi Regional Centre, organised a technical conclave on air separation here on Thursday. R. Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, inaugurated the programme, which was attended by delegates from major chemical industries of the State, faculty members of leading engineering colleges, and students from chemical engineering stream. K.F. Sajo, chairman of the IIChE, Kochi Regional Centre, presided over the function.

