Concessions will hit revenues of ports, say employees

Concessions being offered to port users in the wake of the lockdown will result in a loss of around ₹100 crore for the Cochin Port Trust (CPT), bringing the institution to its knees in the process, according to employees. They feel that the leniency being ordered to be extended to the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) operator is not logical.

The employees have called for a review of the order in view of the financial condition of the port and sought leniency from the Union government with regard to an outstanding loan repayment.

The Shipping Ministry has ordered major ports to offer exemptions and remission of charges to port users, including those using port facilities under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects like ICTT. The order from the Ministry said the lockdown had resulted in disruption of business. Shippers of all hues — exporters, importers, and auxiliary trade and transport — had been affected by the lockdown.

According to the Ministry, concessions like deferred payments in storage charges and lease rentals should be offered. Besides, the government has called for free additional storage, if required.

However, port and dock workers’ federations under the aegis of the Cochin Port Joint Trade Union Forum has written to the Union government, questioning the order.

While the Centre wants CPT to accept deferred payment from the ICTT operator, the employees said there was no minimum throughput guarantee from the operator. So, there was no logic in deferring the payment of revenue share to the port trust.

E. Nandakumar and P.M. Mohammed Haneef, representing port and dock workers, said the government should also consider a few concessions to CPT.

The port has been running on loss for a decade. During 2017-18, it made a little profit and was set to do so in the last financial year. However, the Centre has insisted on a payment of ₹56 crore a year over the next decade in lieu of capital expenditure loans availed by the port in the past.