Concerns raised over quality of water supplied in West Kochi

February 25, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Amid the drinking water crisis, complaints have been raised in West Kochi about the quality of water being supplied both through tankers and pipelines. However, both the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the tanker lorry operators have dismissed them as baseless.

There are even reports that people have taken treatment for dysentery-like symptoms and vomiting, which they attributed to the consumption of contaminated water.

“We have been getting muddy and even saline water. The supply lines in West Kochi are decades old and drawn through canals and even drains. So, when they go dry without the pressure of water inside, impurities creep in and get mixed with water when supply resumes. Also, owing to the precarious situation, people desperate for water are connecting motors directly to the pipelines for unauthorised access to water, and this also adds to the problem,” said Entrita V.A., a former councillor from West Kochi.

A senior KWA official said water being supplied in tankers was quality checked both at delivery and intermittent points using test kits for residual chlorine, the presence of which assures the quality of water. “We supply water from our vending points at Maradu, Aluva, and Thripunithura in the district and Thaikattussery in Arookutty [in Cherthala] in Alappuzha. We don’t know whether water drawn from other sources is being supplied in tankers,” he added.

Normally during this time of the year, the KWA distributes around 1.50 MLD (million litres a day) from its vending point at Maradu for distribution in tankers. But now it distributes around seven-fold that volume from all four vending points.

R. Ramachandran, secretary of Ernakulam District Drinking Water Transporters Welfare Association, summarily dismissed the allegations about the quality of water supplied through tankers as baseless. He urged complainants to test the water which was being supplied by the KWA and also ruled out poorly maintained tankers as a potential cause for the alleged poor quality of water.

“Not less than 250 tankers with a capacity varying from 20,000 litres to 45,000 litres are operating now. We are deploying smaller tankers in West Kochi for easier access,” said Mr. Ramachandran.

District Medical Officer S. Sreedevi said no disproportionate outbreak in water-borne diseases had been noticed in the West Kochi region. “Nevertheless, our teams have collected samples of water supplied in tankers and also from the source for testing. We are awaiting test results,” she said.