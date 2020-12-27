Concerns raised over KWA move to replace pipelines

Any damage to mild steel pipe will cause major water supply disruption in city, says environmentalist

The proposal of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to do away with the two existing cast iron pipelines carrying water into the city could be unscientific and lead to major disruption of water supply, in case the single mild steel pipeline that will replace them on Pipeline Road bursts, Martin Gopurathingal, an environmentalist, has said.

Three large existing pipelines, two cast iron and one mild steel, carry drinking water from the Aluva pump house into the city and surrounding municipalities and panchayats. While the two cast iron pipelines are along the western road from Aluva, the single mild steel pipeline was laid along the HUDCO Pipeline Road. Under the KWA project, the two cast iron pipes will be done away with, and a mild steel pipeline will be laid alongside the existing mild steel pipeline.

“If the single mild steel pipeline, which will now be laid, bursts, water supply will be disrupted from Kalamassery all the way up to Fort Kochi. When water is supplied through three pipes, and if one of them bursts, supply may be disrupted only in a few areas,” Mr. Gopurathingal said.

“Mild steel pipes are more prone to damage and have a shorter life span than cast iron ones. The KWA has miserably failed in keeping heavy vehicles away from Pipeline Road. The movement of heavy vehicles will only increase chances of damage to this single pipeline that will be on the eastern road,” he added. Shifting of pipelines from the western road will cater to real estate interests in the area, he alleged.

A new 143-mld treatment plant at Aluva is set to come up where the two existing cast iron pipes are laid, which means that the pipes will have to be shifted, said a KWA official with the Perumbavoor project division. The pipelines and quarters of the KWA nearby are being replaced in the first phase of the nearly ₹300-crore project geared towards setting up the new plant.

Administrative sanction was obtained for the first phase, and a tender was recently invited to replace the two pipelines. Mild steel pipes cannot be termed weak, and senior KWA officials have approved the plan. The project and planning wing of the KWA has designed the pipeline, she said.