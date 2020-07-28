Concerns over order to conduct tests on kin of quarantined

Kozhikode

28 July 2020 00:31 IST

Collector also directs Health dept. to conduct random tests

The District Collector’s direction to the Health Department to conduct COVID-19 test on all family members of those undergoing home quarantine is likely to lead to practical hurdles for the already exhausted healthcare workers.

The Collector has also directed the Health Department to conduct random tests on people at important markets, junctions, and containment zones, apart from any place where large gatherings are taking place. It was the District Medical Officer (DMO) who passed on the direction to the staff on Monday.

The DMO’s letter says that a large number of people who had returned from abroad and from other States are in home quarantine in the district. The department staff should file reports on the COVID-19 tests of their family members as soon as the quarantine period is over. Along with this, the family details of all those in home quarantine should be uploaded to the COVID-19 portal.

The department staff, however, are not quite sure if this is practically possible. Thousands of people were in home quarantine in the district and subjecting all of their family members to lab tests could be impossible, said an official on condition of anonymity. He added that such an order had not come from any other district.

Holding of camps

According to sources, a plan to conduct camps to collect body fluid samples of those in the high-risk category had drawn flak earlier. The move was to include at least 200 people in each camp. It was pointed out that this would be in violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, the department has also issued an alert against three or four people from the same family testing positive for SARS-CoV-2. In the past few days, a woman from Kozhikode city and her daughter had died and later tested positive for the virus. One of their family members died on Monday too.

A release said the number of such families was on the rise because people who ventured out of their homes did not stick to the COVID-19 protocol.

A large number of people in the 15-25 age group form the majority of those who go out regularly. They do not follow the protocol, interact with others, and come back and infect their family members.