Concern over undulations beneath Kochi metro viaduct on arterial roads

September 14, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The hump-like undulations every few metres beneath the Kochi metro corridor — mainly on Banerjee Road, MG Road, and SA Road — have left motorists in a fix.

The problem is getting acute as days pass by since the tarred surface of these roads that are owned and maintained by the Public Works department (PWD) and the Kochi Corporation is sinking due to loose soil in much of Kochi, while the tarred area above the pile cap of metro pillars has remained at constant level.

With the gap between the two surfaces increasing, two-wheeler riders who are not familiar with the undulations stand the risk of losing control of their vehicles, while other motorists who are moving along the fast track of these roads have to put up with a bumpy ride. This has resulted in many of them avoiding the fast track, preferring to confine themselves to the slow track, said a senior traffic police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bus operators and others too have been complaining of the safety risk that such frequent undulations pose.

A senior official of the Kochi Corporation said the civic body was already hit by cash crunch. It cannot afford to yet again resurface SA Road, the sole arterial road under the Corporation, since it is in good condition but for the undulations next to metro pillars. “The problem could be rectified by Kochi Metro Rail Limited [KMRL] by sourcing special funds from the government,” the official added.

Meanwhile, KMRL sources said while the Corporation owned SA Road, the other corridors were under the PWD. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), to which KMRL entrusted the metro’s phase one work, took over the stretch for constructing the metro viaduct from Manorama Junction to Vyttila in 2014. It was subsequently widened, resurfaced as per BMBC standards, and returned to the Corporation in early 2020.

As for SA Road, it was constructed on reclaimed land, and the subsoil consists mainly of clayey soil which is prone to settlement due to consolidation. The entire road was undergoing uniform settlement even prior to laying the metro viaduct which was constructed over deep foundation (having pile depth in the range of 45 metres to 50 metres) and pile cap, which will not encounter settlement like the road surrounding the pile cap. Due to this reason, the road will settle gradually over time, while the tarred road over the pile cap area will remain the same. This issue on SA Road and other corridors can be rectified by relaying BMBC in the affected areas to ensure that the road is free of undulations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT