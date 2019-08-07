Concern over safety of Goshree bridge

Vypeen residents have expressed concern about the incident on the night of Tuesday when a few large fishing boats, let loose in heavy winds from the Kalamukku fish landing centre, hit the pillars of the Goshree bridge linking Vypeen and Vallarpadam islands.
Goshree Action Council convener Majnu Komath said the development was a matter of “grave concern” for if anything happened to the stability of the bridge, the islands would be cut off from the Ernakulam main land.
He said that the bridge from Vypeen island did not have pile guards unlike the bridge in the middle of the trio of Goshree bridges, which linked Bolghatty and Vallarpadam islands.
Sources in Goshree Islands Development Authority, which had funded the trio of bridges, said that the matter would be looked into. The bridges were commissioned in June 2004.
