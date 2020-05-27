Concern over neglect of mask

Health workers and police personnel, who have been playing a crucial role in averting the community spread of COVID-19, have raised concern about people’s neglect to wear masks.

The number of people not wearing masks while staying outdoors is on the rise, forcing police to book large number of cases under the Epidemic Diseases Act. Last Sunday, over 4,200 such cases were registered in the State.

According to an Accredited Social Health Activist in the city, the price is a major factor that forces lower income group people to reuse surgical masks and hoodwink the checking squads. There are also people staying in green zones who wear the protective gear casually unmindful of the risk, she says.

A Station House Officer in the city said there were several incidents in which people in public places were found carelessly handling masks, ignorant of their basic purpose.

“We have also come across pedestrians and motorists wearing the mask on their chins and fix it correctly on seeing the police,” he said.

A official from Nadakkavu station said the police were keeping an eye on such deliberate violations. As ignorance was the main reason for such acts, the police were taking efforts to make the offenders aware of the risks.

According to doctors working in the public health sector, a person should keep at least two masks for daily use. It is better not to use one mask continuously for more than five hours.

The multi-layered surgical masks should be disposed of by burning or burying, which is not done by many now, they observe.

“Cloth masks should be washed properly using soap and water as soiled masks will only double the health risks; two or three drops of antiseptic lotions can also be added. Three spoons of bleaching powder mixed in one litre of water is a very effective solution for washing masks,” says Dr. Soumya Sarin, a public health activist.

Ironing of re-usable cloth mask is also a good practice during monsoon season to avoid moisture, she adds.