Concern over lack of clarity on developing key road

The government’s lack of clarity on widening and extending Thammanam-Pullepady Road — an alternative to Banerjee Road and S.A. Road — despite the fear that traffic snarls at Palarivattom Bypass Junction and rest of the city may worsen with the commissioning of Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers by April is testing the patience of commuters and landowners alike.

Landowners are concerned that Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac did not say anything in Friday’s Budget about developing it into a four-lane road and to simultaneously extend it to M.G. Road and NH Bypass, although he had announced here in December 2017 that the PWD would take over the road from the Kochi Corporation and develop it as soon as possible.

The government was dilly-dallying on developing the crucial corridor, even though PWD Principal Secretary R.K. Singh had in December directed the PWD (Roads wing) to prepare a DPR to develop the road in order to decongest Kochi, said Jayasankar P.S., an office-bearer of Thammanam-Pullepady Road Action Council.

It is estimated that 3.56 hectares costing approximately ₹379 crore is needed to realise the four-lane road. Furthermore, P.T. Thomas, MLA, demanded that the road be renamed as M.G. Road-NH Bypass Road, since it links the two arterial stretches in the city.

“Ideally, the government must develop the stretch in two phases. Priority must be given to the stretch from M.G. Road upto Kathrikakadavu Junction, since it is extremely narrow. Landowners and motorists are fed up of the ineptitude of the Kochi Corporation and consecutive State governments in developing the 3-km road. The worst affected are people who surrendered their land free of cost. On their part, landowners are unable to even sell off their lands since they were frozen over two decades ago for the road project,” he said.

The land acquisition tahsildar recently submitted details of land surveyed for acquisition to develop the corridor. Interestingly, part of the Kathrikadavu-Karanakodam stretch was widened as four lane, using the ₹25 crore allotted by the UDF government. It is yet unclear whether the road has been mentioned in the 24 road projects that the government had included in Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board’s (KIIFB) projects worth ₹4,104 crore that were announced in January. Residents’ associations and NGOs had for long been seeking more allocation to develop Kochi’s roads, since funds had not been allotted to the city when arterial roads in Thiruvananthapuram were developed under the City Roads Improvement Project (CRIP).

A review meeting held on December 19 had demanded that the Kochi Corporation pass a resolution handing over the road to PWD ‘unconditionally’, following the Kerala High Court’s intervention in the issue. On its part, the PWD was to do a detailed study, prepare a DPR and source funds from Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB).