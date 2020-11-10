Concern over Kochi metro’s mounting revenue-expenditure gap

Kochi

10 November 2020

Passenger patronage drops from daily average of 65,000 to 10,000 due to pandemic

The ever-widening gap between revenue and expenditure of the Kochi metro has made critics say that a four-lane flyover can be built using the monthly loss incurred by the metro rail system.

The steep fall in patronage from a daily average of 65,000 passengers to approximately 10,000 due to the pandemic situation has further sent alarm bells ringing.

“This is apart from the sky-rocketing operation and maintenance (O&M) expenses of the metro system, since the defect liability period/warranty of almost all components has expired or are nearing the expiry date. Even worse, spare parts will have to be procured from firms, including those who enjoy monopoly in the supply of select spares. Thus, KMRL/State government will have to meet the O&M expenses, which will keep increasing due to increased wear and tear,” said an urban transport planner who was associated with the metro project.

All these will be apart from the expenses that could spring up if firms which were engaged in the construction of the metro opt for arbitration, he added.

Expressing angst at the metro not getting even a fifth of the 4.50 lakh daily passenger patronage that was projected in the ridership figure for 2020, Senior Deputy Transport (retired) Commissioner B.J. Antony, who played a key role in readying projects to integrate the metro with other commuting modes, sought action against stakeholders who readied the metro’s DPR. “No doubt the metro ushered in a fast, comfortable and reliable mode of commute in the Greater Kochi area. But it will not get 4.50 lakh footfall, even if passengers are offered free ride every day. The pre-COVID daily patronage of 65,000 commuters is wholly insufficient, since the metro covers areas falling under the Greater Cochin Development Authority [GCDA] and not just the Kochi Corporation limits. Even among them, a bulk of passengers used to board or alight at Lulu Mall at Edappally,” he said.

All this shows that transportation planners were not roped in while readying the project report. Introducing around 200 modern buses on the Aluva-Pettah stretch would have helped ferry passengers who relied on the metro. Buses would have ensured last-mile connectivity as well. This could have been readied for ₹100 crore, considering that an air-conditioned bus would cost approximately ₹50 lakh, he observed.

Meanwhile, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) said it was not in a position to reveal the revenue-expenditure disparity, neither comment on steps under way to augment revenue, till the annual report is released later this month.