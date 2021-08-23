Concern over growth of saplings next to metro pillars

Roots of banyan tree may pose threat to viaduct: NGO

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) must ensure that the area beneath the Kochi Metro viaduct, especially the ground next to pillars, is free of tree saplings, shrubs and weeds, the Greater Cochin Development Watch, an NGO, has demanded.

This is because they pose a safety threat to the pillars, and subsequently to the viaduct. They also block the view of pedestrians and motorists using the road beneath, posing a danger especially to pedestrians who wait to cross the road. A total of 52 banyan tree saplings could be counted in the short stretch between Kaloor and Kacheripady. The KMRL has not uprooted them, although some are as tall as six feet, said George Kattunilath of GCDW.

The penetrating roots, especially of banyan trees, are considered a safety hazard, including to concrete structures. Such saplings, and the overgrowth of shrubs and weeds beneath the metro viaduct also seriously dent the aesthetics of the metro corridor, he said.

KMRL sources said directions would be issued to the operations team of the metro agency to clear the viaduct of such saplings.

The agency had earlier attracted flak for shoddy upkeep of considerable number of medians beneath the 25-km Aluva-Pettah viaduct. An initiative to fill the medians with pruned branches of trees and plants, treat the material in an eco-friendly manner in order to convert them into a planting medium and then do landscaping over them, was discontinued earlier this year. Subsequently, such vegetation is idling beneath the viaduct at many places on MG Road.

Instead, the KMRL roped in sponsors to landscape the medians, following which almost all sponsors are banking on red earth and mud excavated from eastern parts of the city to fill the vacant space within medians. Still, vast stretches of medians are yet to be landscaped, resulting in overgrowth of weeds, shrubs and saplings.