Concern over drug addiction among wards of police officers

May 25, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

“Drug addiction is prevalent among wards of police officers of all ranks, and we should closely examine the infiltration of drugs into police quarters,” K. Sethu Raman, Inspector General of Police and District Police Chief (Kochi City), has said.

The officer made the candid admission while offering felicitations at the 33rd State conference of the Kerala Police Officers’ Association that got under way in Angamaly on Thursday.

Expressing concern over children of police officers falling prey to drugs, he recalled how a police officer in Thiruvananthapuram lost his child to drug addiction recently. The family of another police officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police was devastated after both his sons turned drug addicts, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should take the issue of drug menace very seriously. Though the drug situation in Kerala has not yet turned into a crisis compared to the national scene, it is time to be alert [to the emerging problem],” said Mr. Sethu Raman.

Quoting a survey, he said while nationally 2.5% people consumed some kind of drugs, in Kerala, the average is around half of it at 1.2%. In border States such as Punjab, it could go up to 12%. Drug consumption is very high in northeastern States as well.

“The drugs being used in Kerala are mostly ganja and MDMA, which are less addictive than cocaine used in places such as Punjab. But we should stay alert since the situation could deteriorate very rapidly. We should be very efficient in tackling the drug menace since people are closely watching how we deal with this problem,” said Mr. Sethu Raman.

He added that the cops should set a model in keeping police stations and quarters clean as otherwise they would not have the moral ground to ask people to follow suit at a time when the police are being increasingly called for enforcement in waste management.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.