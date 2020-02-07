Concern over delay in pension disbursal

The All Kerala Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan Pensioners’ Association has expressed concern over the delay in the release of their pension for the month of January.
The association has requested the commissioner of the Sanghatan in New Delhi to take immediate steps to distribute pension. Augustine Chalil, general secretary of the association, said they usually received pension either at the end of the month or maximum by the second of every month. “However, the authorities have not yet released our pension for January, while the existing staff received their salary by Wednesday,” he said.
Mr. Augustine pointed out that the delay would affect those suffering from chronic illnesses as they depended on pension for buying medicine and meeting other needs. “We hope that the authorities will take immediate steps to allocate funds required to disburse our pension,” he said.
