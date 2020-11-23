Concept plan for integrated coaching terminal ready

Kochi

Project on 110 acres in Ponnurunni-Kathrikadavu area

Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) has readied a concept plan for the integrated coaching terminal (ICT) proposed on 110 acres in the Ponnurunni-Kathrikadavu area.

The plan, which speaks of a railway terminal having five platforms and allied amenities, was discussed with senior Railway officials recently. Establishing connectivity to the NH Bypass, probably through the Thammanam-Pullepady road which the PWD is slated to widen into four-lane, too was discussed. All this was taken up as part of KRDCL readying the project’s feasibility report in another two weeks and handing it over to the Southern Railway, said sources in the agency.

Further discussions will be held with Railway officials on making optimal use of space on the premises. The consensus is that there is no need to construct 10 or 12 platforms as envisaged earlier, now. The terminal can begin functioning with two or three platforms, and the number of platforms can be augmented based on demand, they added.

DPR to follow

A detailed project report (DPR) can be readied in three months if the feasibility report is accepted, following which stakeholders can be entrusted with developing the premises. Emphasis will be laid on having platforms which can accommodate trains having 24 coaches. This is because only a couple of platforms at Ernakulam Junction have this much length.

This often results in full-length trains having to wait in the outer of the station for long, until there is vacancy of platforms. Apart from causing time loss, this holds up trains coming from behind. More trains are expected to operate once track-doubling through Kottayam gets completed in 2021. This and the impending track doubling through Alappuzha are the other reasons being cited for readying an ICT at Ponnurunni.

A survey and study were done to garner details like passenger footfall, as part of the feasibility study. The integrated terminal could also be linked to the Vyttila Mobility Hub located less than a kilometre away. It will considerably decongest the Ernakulam Junction railway station that has only six platforms and the Ernakulam Town station that has just two platforms.