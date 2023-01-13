Concept master plan for Mullassery canal area proposed

January 13, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation may soon go for a detailed project report (DPR) on the concept master plan for Mullassery canal and adjoining areas, with the Corporation council approving the agenda on Thursday.

A ₹69-crore project has been proposed in the area for “an integrated development framework” which could be used as a “model to re-imagine Kochi’s fading relationship with water and its flows,” according to the preliminary project report.

The concept master plan is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and GIZ India that are jointly implementing the Sustainable Urban Development-Smart Cities project as part of the Indo-German Bilateral Technical Cooperation, according to the document.

The redevelopment of the canal from Monastery Road Junction along Mullassery Canal Road to the KSRTC bus stand premises has been proposed as part of the plan.

The development of the canal from P.T. Usha Road along A.K. Seshadri Road, Maharajas College Ground up to MG Road and another segment from Marine Drive along Priyadarshini Park, Unniyattil Karunakaran Road, Padiyathukulam Colony West and up to TD Road have also been mooted. The redevelopment will cost ₹7.50 crore, it is estimated.

Integrated flood mitigation and sustainable mobility projects have been proposed near the KSRTC bus stand area along the canal. A comprehensive project for the development of the KSRTC bus stand at a cost of ₹45 crore has also been included. The KSRTC terminal development project includes construction of a commercial complex, hotel, convention centre, retail spaces, and “constructed wetlands” for flood mitigation.

The development of a bus terminal, shopping areas, multiplexes, mitigation facilitation centres, and canteen have also been mooted.

The actual project cost will be known only when a DPR is ready, the civic authorities said.