Computer-assisted system used to treat pulmonary embolism

Published - July 19, 2024 12:03 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An advanced computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT) software powered by a flash lightning aspiration catheter was used by doctors at Lisie Hospital here to treat pulmonary embolism in a 68-year-old woman from Fort Kochi.

The device is different from the traditional catheters (large tube like devices) in that it activates suction only when attached to clots and stops suction as soon as free flow is encountered thus reducing blood loss and expedite clot removal, according to a communication.

The advantages include rapid removal of clots without use of thrombolytics and significant reduction in blood loss during aspiration due to CAVT technology and the catheter aspirates only when it engages the clot. The patient showed significant improvement in haemodynamics with reduction in supportive medications, it said.

