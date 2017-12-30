Comprehensive plan to reclaim backwater encroachments

The district administration has given shape to a comprehensive proposal to reclaim the encroached areas of the Vembanad lake, including those along Chilavannoor backwaters.

The survey process to identify the encroachments will be completed shortly. The encroached areas along Chilavannoor backwaters in Poonithura and Elamkulam villages have already been identified through the survey. The survey in Maradu village is also in the final stages. Encroachments will be demarcated using boundary stones after which local bodies will be directed to reclaim them.

A meeting chaired by Fort Kochi Sub Collector Imbashekhar at the District Collectorate here on Friday reviewed the progress of the eviction drive. Village officers will be asked to identify the present owners of the areas encroached along the backwaters.

All details, including that of owners, will be handed over to the local bodies. It will be the responsibility of the local bodies concerned to reclaim the land and complete other formalities. The district administration will extend full support to the village and local body authorities to conduct the survey and add the evicted property to the government kitty.

Encroachments along the western parts of the Chilavanoor backwaters come under the limits of Elamkulam village and those on the eastern side under Poonithura village. The areas are part of Kochi Corporation and Thripunithura municipality.

Southern parts of the backwaters come under Maradu municipality. The Sub Collector said there should not be any delay in evicting the encroachments along Chilavanoor and Vembanad since the matter was before the High Court and the Supreme Court. A map of other encroachments along the Vembanad lake will also be prepared. Kochi Corporation, three municipalities and 19 panchayats share the banks of the Vembanad lake in the district.

Additional District Magistrate M.K. Kabeer and Kochi tahsildar K.V. Ambrose were among those who attended the meeting.