Comprehensive COVID-19 preventive programme planned in Ernakulam

A comprehensive COVID-19 preventive programme will be implemented in the district down to the ward level, District Collector S. Suhas has said.

As part of the programme, the first line of treatment centres are being set up with 25 beds. Each panchayat will have an ambulance and a testing centre. The preparations are part of the steps to prevent the possible community spread of COVID-19, according to the Collector.

Since the elderly needs special care, tertiary care hospitals will be made available to them. Youths who require isolation could be sent to COVID-19 care centres being set up at the grass-roots level, said the Collector.

About 70% to 80% of the people can depend on these primary-level centres. Community halls, schools and other such facilities have been identified for setting up primary-level centres. Such centres have already been set up with the support of local bodies.

Home care team

A Field Response Home Care Team for two panchayats will be deployed to take decisions on the line of treatment for those who are sick. Tertiary care centres, secondary line treatment centres, community-level first line treatment centres, and shortstay homes are among the various treatment facilities planned in the district.

At the end of the preparation, there will be as many as 50,000 beds in the district, according to sources in the district administration.

Online medicine

As per the Emergency Response Plan, about 10% of the population could get infected, but only 2% to 3% would require tertiary care treatment. Plans have also been drawn up to take care of people with other diseases. Besides, plans are also afoot to start delivery of medicines in the same way food is delivered through online apps.

“It is the proactive indulgence and dedication by each person – nurses, paramedical team, auxillary staff like ambulance drivers, technical team, and doctors supervising myriad activities on the field and in healthcare institutions — that has made it possible for the district to look for solutions for preparedness,” he added, acknowledging their work on World Health Day on Tuesday.