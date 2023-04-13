ADVERTISEMENT

Comprehensive changes sought in laws governing cooperative sector

April 13, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Comprehensive changes in laws governing the cooperative sector are the need of the hour, Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan said here on Thursday. He was speaking at a select committee meeting on the third amendment Bill in the cooperative sector under the aegis of the 15th Legislative Assembly.

The Minister said when the law initially came into effect, the cooperative sector was not so encompassing. Around 95% of people are linked directly or indirectly to the cooperative movement. There are nearly 29,000 registered cooperative societies with three crore members. While the cooperative movement sprints forward, the legal framework governing the sector should help it move faster, ensuring transparency and security. He also said that isolated incidents of corruption had been used to campaign against the sector.

Sittings will be held in all 14 districts, and suggestions and views of stakeholders will be gathered before a State-level workshop is held. The final Bill would be presented only after cooperative laws in other States too were studied, he added.

