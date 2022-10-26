Complex surgery performed on 32-year-old at Kochi hospital

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 26, 2022 19:01 IST

Doctors at Sunrise Hospital, Kakkanad, performed a complex surgery to remove three bullets lodged in the brain of 32-year-old Pradeepkumar. He had suffered multiple injuries following a shooting incident at Moolamattom in Idukki in March.

An image-guided surgery using neuro navigation method was performed on the patient. He was in coma after the incident. “Awake craniotomy, in which the patient is woken up during surgery, was done on the left side of the brain to monitor the patient’s critical functions. Two pellets were located on the left side of the brain, and one was found on the right side, which was deeply located requiring neuro navigation to localise it. The pellet was removed using keyhole craniotomy,” said Dr. Jain George, neurosurgeon.

Pradeepkumar’s friend Sanal Babu, 32, was killed when a youth fired at them following an altercation at a roadside eatery at Moolamattom over serving of food on March 26. The police had arrested Philip Martin, 26, on the charge of firing the shots. He had reportedly used a country-made gun to target Pradeepkumar and Sanal.

Doctors said Pradeepkumar had regained his vision and speech after the surgery, and that he was now able to walk.

