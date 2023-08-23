Complex procedure performed to plug brain fluid leak

August 23, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - KOCHI

Doctors at the Government General Hospital, Ernakulam, successfully carried out an endoscopic repair for treatment of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) rhinorrhea on a 44-year-old native of North Paravur.

CSF rhinorrhea is a condition wherein the brain’s protective fluid leaks into the nose and sinuses. It has the danger of causing infection and meningitis in patients.

Doctors at the hospital closed the defects in three layers using fat, fascia lata, and nasal mucosa to help the patient overcome her difficulties. The defects were repaired through the nose.

The procedure, which usually costs around ₹2.5 lakh, was performed free of cost on the patient. The team of doctors included surgeons from ENT and neurosurgery departments, according to a release.