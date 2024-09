The complete works of P. Krishna Pillai, one of the founding leaders of the Communist movement in Kerala, were published by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 31 (Saturday).

District secretary of the CPI(M) C.N. Mohanan received the first copy of the book, which was compiled by R.K. Bijuraj. C.M. Dinesh Mani, former Kochi Mayor, Shaji George, K.A. Rajesh, and Minnu Venugopal were also present.

