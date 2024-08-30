Complete rehabilitation of persons still in Wayanad relief camps in a week, Kerala High Court tells govt.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday asked the State government to make a requisition to the owners of hostels and resorts in Wayanad to spare rooms for accommodating those who are still living in relief camps set up in the wake of the landslides and to shift them from the camps within a week.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Syam Kumar V.M. asked the State government to rehabilitate the survivors in a week. The court made the oral observations when a suo motu case relating to prevention and management of natural disasters registered following the Wayanad landslides came up for hearing.

The Bench pointed out that it had been a month since the landslides and allowing the affected people to live in relief camps was far from ideal. If some people were reluctant to move out, the government should find out the reasons. The government should rehabilitate those still in the camps as soon as possible. If there were not enough accommodation facilities, the government could ask the hotels and resorts which were aplenty in Wayanad to accommodate them. The people living in the camps required privacy.

The court also asked the government to ensure that cashless facility is provided for those who are undergoing treatment in hospitals for severe injuries sustained in the disaster instead of granting them treatment charge of ₹5,400 a week. The court said that if the injured persons were taking treatment in private hospitals, they could not haggle with the hospitals authorities over the charges. Besides, there would be a mismatch between the amount given by the government and the actual hospital expenses. The government could pay the treatment charges directly to the hospitals.

Grievance cells

The court also asked the government to set up grievance cells in the affected areas for receiving complaints regarding the rehabilitation measures undertaken by the district administration. The court pointed out that no one would approach the grievances cell functioning in the collectorate. The government could seek the help of the district legal services authority in this regard. The DLSA had paralegal volunteers who could collect the grievances, if any, from the people and report to the cells.

The court orally observed that both the Gadgil and Kasturirangan committee reports did not allow establishment of townships in certain areas of Wayanad when the amicus curiae informed that the government had announced plans to establish a new township for those displaced by the landslides. The court said that the government should inform the court before starting any construction in Wayanad as part of the township.