GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complete probe into SNDP microfinance scam in a month, HC tells VACB

Published - July 08, 2024 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court has directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau(VACB)to complete in a month the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam’s microfinance schemes.

Justice K. Babu passed the order recently on a writ petition filed by M.S. Anil of Alappuzha seeking a directive to constitute a special investigation team to probe the allegations. The VACB had filed in 2015 FIRs against SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and four others for alleged financial irregularities in the Yogam’s microfinance scheme on a complaint filed by former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan.

Mr. Achuthanandan had alleged that Natesan and others had abused their position and misused public money provided by the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation. The alleged fund misappropriation under the microfinance scheme during a period of 12 years from 2003 came to around ₹15.85 crore.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.