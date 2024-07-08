Complete probe into SNDP microfinance scam in a month, HC tells VACB

The High Court has directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau(VACB)to complete in a month the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam’s microfinance schemes.

Justice K. Babu passed the order recently on a writ petition filed by M.S. Anil of Alappuzha seeking a directive to constitute a special investigation team to probe the allegations. The VACB had filed in 2015 FIRs against SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and four others for alleged financial irregularities in the Yogam’s microfinance scheme on a complaint filed by former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan.

Mr. Achuthanandan had alleged that Natesan and others had abused their position and misused public money provided by the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation. The alleged fund misappropriation under the microfinance scheme during a period of 12 years from 2003 came to around ₹15.85 crore.