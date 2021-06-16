Complete lockdown retained at Chittattukara in Ernakulam

KOCHI

16 June 2021 21:45 IST

TPR remains over 30% in the region

Complete lockdown will continue to remain in place only at Chittattukara in Ernakulam district, since the test positivity rate (TPR) remains over 30% in the area.

TPR, calculated as a weekly average, is being used to determine where strict restrictions will remain and where they will be eased.

A total of 11 local bodies in the district fall in category A (TPR of less than 8%) — Palakuzha, Koothattukulam, Ayyampuzha, Thirumarady, Marady, Valakom, Elanji, Perumbavoor, Pindimana, Varapetty, and Keerampara.

As many as 70 local bodies are in category B (TPR between 8% and 20%) — Ayavana, Muvattupuzha, Maneed, Chengamanad, Pothanikkad, Avoli, Nedumbassery, Edavanakkad, Manjappra, Kunnukara, Kochi, Parakadavu, Kalloorkad, Manjalloor, Arakuzha, Angamaly, Kavalangad, Ambaloor, Kizhakkambalam, Vadavucode-Puthencruz, Aluva, Pallarimangalam, Kothamangalam, Mookannoor, Ramamangalam, Mudakuzha, Udayamperoor, Puthenvelikara, Chottanikkara, Kottapady, Eloor, Mazhuvanoor, Kottuvally, Rayamangalam, Chellanam, Pampakuda, Malayatoor-Neeleswaram, Varapuzha, Piravom, Koovapady, Edathala, Ezhikkara, Paingottoor, Kumbalam, Thrikkakara, Keezhmad, North Paravur, Vengoor, Kuzhupilly, Thiruvaniyoor, Edakattuvayal, Mulanthuruthy, Vengola, Kadamakudy, Kadungalloor, Pallipuram, Kalamassery, Thripunithura, Mulavukad, Poothrikka, Thuravoor, Maradu, Karukutty, Chendamangalam, Cheranalloor, Karumaloor, Vazhakulam, Kanjoor, Sreemoolanagaram, and Nayarambalam.

A total of 14 local bodies are in category C (TPR between 20% and 30%) — Njarakkal, Nellikuzhi, Choornikkara, Okal, Kalady, Alangad, Elamkunnapuzha, Vadakkekara, Asamannoor, Kuttampuzha, Kumbalanghi, Kunnathunad, Payipra, and Aikaranad.

Chittattukara is the only local body that falls under category D (TPR over 30%).

TPR will be assessed every Wednesday to determine the nature of restrictions.

Guidelines for local bodies in category A

All shops and establishments can function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with up to 50% employees, taxis and auto rickshaws can operate, hotels and restaurants can operate for delivery and takeaway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and home delivery will be permitted till 9.30 p.m.

Category B

Shops selling essential items will function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Other shops and private establishments can function on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with 50% workers. Hotels and restaurants will be open for delivery and takeaway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outdoor sports activities with no physical contact and morning and evening walks will be permitted in areas falling within categories A and B. Public offices will function with 25% staff, and Beverages Corporation outlets and bars will be permitted for takeaway, in areas falling under category A and B.

Category C

Shops selling essential items can function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Shops selling items for marriage (textiles, jewellery, footwear), for students, and repair services can function only on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with 50% workers. Hotels and restaurants will be open for delivery and takeaway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Category D

Intensified restrictions in place across the State over the weekend will apply to local bodies in this category throughout the week.