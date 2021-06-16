Kochi

Complete lockdown retained at Chittattukara in Ernakulam

Complete lockdown will continue to remain in place only at Chittattukara in Ernakulam district, since the test positivity rate (TPR) remains over 30% in the area.

TPR, calculated as a weekly average, is being used to determine where strict restrictions will remain and where they will be eased.

A total of 11 local bodies in the district fall in category A (TPR of less than 8%) — Palakuzha, Koothattukulam, Ayyampuzha, Thirumarady, Marady, Valakom, Elanji, Perumbavoor, Pindimana, Varapetty, and Keerampara.

As many as 70 local bodies are in category B (TPR between 8% and 20%) — Ayavana, Muvattupuzha, Maneed, Chengamanad, Pothanikkad, Avoli, Nedumbassery, Edavanakkad, Manjappra, Kunnukara, Kochi, Parakadavu, Kalloorkad, Manjalloor, Arakuzha, Angamaly, Kavalangad, Ambaloor, Kizhakkambalam, Vadavucode-Puthencruz, Aluva, Pallarimangalam, Kothamangalam, Mookannoor, Ramamangalam, Mudakuzha, Udayamperoor, Puthenvelikara, Chottanikkara, Kottapady, Eloor, Mazhuvanoor, Kottuvally, Rayamangalam, Chellanam, Pampakuda, Malayatoor-Neeleswaram, Varapuzha, Piravom, Koovapady, Edathala, Ezhikkara, Paingottoor, Kumbalam, Thrikkakara, Keezhmad, North Paravur, Vengoor, Kuzhupilly, Thiruvaniyoor, Edakattuvayal, Mulanthuruthy, Vengola, Kadamakudy, Kadungalloor, Pallipuram, Kalamassery, Thripunithura, Mulavukad, Poothrikka, Thuravoor, Maradu, Karukutty, Chendamangalam, Cheranalloor, Karumaloor, Vazhakulam, Kanjoor, Sreemoolanagaram, and Nayarambalam.

A total of 14 local bodies are in category C (TPR between 20% and 30%) — Njarakkal, Nellikuzhi, Choornikkara, Okal, Kalady, Alangad, Elamkunnapuzha, Vadakkekara, Asamannoor, Kuttampuzha, Kumbalanghi, Kunnathunad, Payipra, and Aikaranad.

Chittattukara is the only local body that falls under category D (TPR over 30%).

TPR will be assessed every Wednesday to determine the nature of restrictions.

Guidelines for local bodies in category A

All shops and establishments can function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with up to 50% employees, taxis and auto rickshaws can operate, hotels and restaurants can operate for delivery and takeaway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and home delivery will be permitted till 9.30 p.m.

Category B

Shops selling essential items will function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Other shops and private establishments can function on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with 50% workers. Hotels and restaurants will be open for delivery and takeaway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outdoor sports activities with no physical contact and morning and evening walks will be permitted in areas falling within categories A and B. Public offices will function with 25% staff, and Beverages Corporation outlets and bars will be permitted for takeaway, in areas falling under category A and B.

Category C

Shops selling essential items can function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Shops selling items for marriage (textiles, jewellery, footwear), for students, and repair services can function only on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with 50% workers. Hotels and restaurants will be open for delivery and takeaway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Category D

Intensified restrictions in place across the State over the weekend will apply to local bodies in this category throughout the week.


