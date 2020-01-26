Complaints on domestic violence on the rise: women’s panel chief

Complaints related to domestic violence are on the rise, State Women’s Commission Chairperson M.C. Josephine has said.

Cases where women are being blamed for differences with men are also on the rise, she observed after the mega adalat organised by the commission at the district panchayat hall here on Saturday.

Ms. Josephine said it was unfair that petitioners and accused had failed to turn up after filing complaints. As many as 95 complaints were taken up at the adalat, and 17 of them were resolved.

The commission has sought reports on seven cases. Seventy-one complaints were shifted to the next adalat.

The panel issued a warning to the owner of a commercial establishment following complaints that he had spoken badly to women customers.

Legal action was recommended on a complaint that a person was allegedly not taking care of his wife and a mentally-challenged child, according to an official release.