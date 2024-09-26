ADVERTISEMENT

Complaint of sexual assault: HC reserves order on woman’s plea for registering crimes against police officers

Published - September 26, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

The Kerala High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a writ petition filed by a woman from Malappuram seeking a directive to the police to register an FIR and for an effective investigation into her complaint of sexual assault against former Malappuram Superintendent of Police Sujith Das, former Tirur Deputy Superintendent of Police V.V. Benny, and former Ponnani Circle Inspector Vinod.

During the hearing on the petition, Justice A. Badharudeen orally observed that in cases of cognizable offences, especially those involving serious allegations like sexual harassment, registration of an FIR was mandatory.

The court said the police should have registered an FIR on the basis of her complaint. As per the Supreme Court’s guidelines in the Lalitha Kumari case, once an information disclosing a cognizable offence was provided, the police were bound to register an FIR, regardless of the accused’s rank or position, the court added.

In the writ petition, the woman alleged that despite complaints lodged with the local station house officer and the District Police Chief, no FIR had been registered on her complaint.

Instead, police officers had unlawfully recorded the survivor’s statement and videographed it and took evidence from witnesses without registering an FIR.

