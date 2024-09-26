GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complaint of sexual assault: HC reserves order on woman’s plea for registering crimes against police officers

Published - September 26, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

The Kerala High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a writ petition filed by a woman from Malappuram seeking a directive to the police to register an FIR and for an effective investigation into her complaint of sexual assault against former Malappuram Superintendent of Police Sujith Das, former Tirur Deputy Superintendent of Police V.V. Benny, and former Ponnani Circle Inspector Vinod.

During the hearing on the petition, Justice A. Badharudeen orally observed that in cases of cognizable offences, especially those involving serious allegations like sexual harassment, registration of an FIR was mandatory.

The court said the police should have registered an FIR on the basis of her complaint. As per the Supreme Court’s guidelines in the Lalitha Kumari case, once an information disclosing a cognizable offence was provided, the police were bound to register an FIR, regardless of the accused’s rank or position, the court added.

In the writ petition, the woman alleged that despite complaints lodged with the local station house officer and the District Police Chief, no FIR had been registered on her complaint.

Instead, police officers had unlawfully recorded the survivor’s statement and videographed it and took evidence from witnesses without registering an FIR.

Published - September 26, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.