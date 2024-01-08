Complaint of misuse of CMDRF: HC admits plea against Lok Ayukta’s dismissal order

January 08, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Kochi

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday admitted a writ petition challenging an order of the Kerala Lok Ayukta dismissing a complaint alleging nepotism and corruption in the decision of the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to grant financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to families of deceased political leaders and others.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun also issued notice to 17 political leaders who were members of the previous LDF Ministry.

The court, however, issued a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan under Rule 51D of the Kerala High Court Rules, instead of a notice. The rule empowers the court to issue a letter signed by the Registrar if “the respondent is, in its opinion, of a rank entitling him to such mark of consideration”. The petition was filed by R.S. Sasikumar, social activist from Thiruvananthapuram.

He had challenged before the Lok Ayukta the decision of the Council of Ministers taken on July 27, 2017 to provide financial aid to families of deceased political leader Uzhavoor Vijayan and a deceased police officer and to write off a loan owed by deceased political leader K.K. Ramachandran Nair and give his son a government job.

According to him, the decision taken by the Cabinet amounted to corruption and nepotism. The order was passed by the Lok Ayukta headed by Cyriac Joseph and comprising Upa Lok Ayuktas Harun-Ul-Rashid and Babu Mathew P. Joseph.

In his petition, Mr. Sasikumar also challenged the Lok Ayukta order dismissing his plea for recusal of Upa Lok Ayuktas from hearing the case as they had disclosed their close proximity to K.K. Ramachandran Nair.

The petitioner contended that the findings of the Lok Ayukta that there was no material to hold the Chief Minister and other Ministers guilty of corruption, nepotism, and favouritism was wrong. The conclusion of the Lok Ayukta was unsustainable. Besides, the Up Lok Ayuktas were disabled from taking a decision as they had disclosed their association with the late political leader in articles published in a book released in his memory. The dismissal of the complaint was opposed to law and propriety. The Lok Ayukta should not have passed the order after having specifically brought to its notice the legal disability in hearing the case.