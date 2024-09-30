Complaint filed against ‘forcible confinement’ of bishop Puthur

A group of members of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese has filed a complaint before the District Police Chief (Kochi City) that archdiocesan apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur and four senior functionaries of the archdiocese had been forcibly detained at the bishop’s house in the city by another group of members of the archdiocese.

The complainants alleged there was no news on the whereabouts of the five Church functionaries since September 27. They also claimed that those in illegal confinement were sickly and faced threat to their lives as they were not given their medicines.

The complainant said the police had promised immediate inquiry into the matter.

