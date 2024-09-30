GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complaint filed against ‘forcible confinement’ of bishop Puthur

Published - September 30, 2024 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of members of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese has filed a complaint before the District Police Chief (Kochi City) that archdiocesan apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur and four senior functionaries of the archdiocese had been forcibly detained at the bishop’s house in the city by another group of members of the archdiocese.

The complainants alleged there was no news on the whereabouts of the five Church functionaries since September 27. They also claimed that those in illegal confinement were sickly and faced threat to their lives as they were not given their medicines.

The complainant said the police had promised immediate inquiry into the matter.

Published - September 30, 2024 09:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.