Complaint filed against disruption of Mass at church under Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese

January 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

A police complaint has been filed against those who allegedly blockaded regular Mass at the Kochal St. Antony’s Church under the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, near Koonammavu. The complaint pertains to a group of people preventing the celebration of Mass at the church on Sunday and Monday.

Parish priest Father Simon Pallupetta said he was not allowed to celebrate the Mass on Sunday after a group of people locked up the sacristy. On Monday too, the Mass celebration did not take place at the regular time, but two Masses in memory of the dead were held.

The Kochal church had been celebrating the Synodal Mass over the past 10 months, and there had not been any issues so far. The complaint was filed in view of the disruption of the routine Mass at the church where the vast majority of parishioners are for the Synodal Mass.

Father Pallupetta said the Mass was obstructed by a group that did not attend it regularly. However, it is the order of the Synod of bishops and higher Church authorities, including the Pope, to follow the unified Mass system, and it is not possible to disobey the authority of the Church and remain within its framework, he added.

The complaint was filed as the parishioners and the priest did not want to make a hue and cry about the disruption of the Mass. Let the law take its course, the priest said.

