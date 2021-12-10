KochiKOCHI 10 December 2021 22:49 IST
Complaint against govt pleader
A Yuva Morcha leader and a few former military officials have complained against government pleader Resmitha Ramachandran regarding her social media post, which took a critical view of the Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawath, who was killed in an air crash the other day.
P. Shyam Rajan, national secretary of the Yuva Morcha, in a complaint to the Advocate General alleged that the government pleader had insulted Rawath.
Ms. Ramachandran, when contacted, refused to comment on the issue.
