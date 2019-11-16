Competition in masonry skills conducted for youths

As many as 32 youngsters from tribal communities in Kollam participated in a two-day unique competition in the city that required them to demonstrate their brick-laying and plastering skills.

The competition, held by the Kudumbashree Mission in the district, was conducted as part of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), the Central government's skill development and employment scheme for youth in rural areas.

“Talento”, the State-wide competition being conducted in different districts, is the first such event in which around 300 persons enrolled with the 25 agencies providing skill development courses in the district participated. The competition also involved mock interviews and typing tests.

Kudumbashree, which implements the DDU-GKY scheme in the State, offers free skill development training to the rural youth between the ages of 18 and 35, with a focus on women, differently-abled persons and those from disadvantaged sections. Since the scheme was launched in 2014, around 43,000 persons have been provided training in the State, said K. Vijayam, Assistant District Mission Coordinator. Of these, 32,000 have got jobs. In Ernakulam, the mission had a target of training 1,400 persons this year, and it was fast approaching it, she said.

Under the scheme, courses are offered in fields such as animation, front-office management, electronics, and aviation.