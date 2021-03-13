Compensation for metro’s Kakkanad extension fixed

KOCHI

Civic activists ask KMRL to publish DPR for the project

Even as the land acquisition process for Kochi Metro's 11.20-km Kakkanad extension might skip the June 2021 deadline by a couple of months, the Revenue Department has arrived at the compensation for the 2.01 acres of land that has to be acquired for the extension.

Thus, road-facing plots in Edappally South Village will get ₹38.20 lakh per are (an 'are' is equal to 2.50 cents), since much of the area comes under Kochi Corporation and the fair value is relatively higher than in areas that fall under Thrikkakara municipality. Land owners in Vazhakkala Village will get ₹33.93 lakh per are and those in Kakkanad Village ₹31.78 lakh per are, for plots that face PWD roads. Plots facing municipal roads will get ₹26.33 lakh per are, official sources said.

“We may approach the State government seeking a couple of months more time for completing the land-acquisition process since many Revenue staff were deployed for poll duty. However, the process will be completed in the third quarter of 2021. Currently, award enquiry is on to compensate land owners. Once it is finalised, the draft award will be passed and land acquisition will begin to widen the metro corridor that would begin from near St Martin’s Church at Palarivattom, into a four-lane stretch,” they said.

Alternative roads

In the meantime, Greater Cochin Development Watch, an NGO has joined residents’ associations and others in demanding that KMRL improve alternative roads to streamline traffic flow, when piling begins for the metro's Kakkanad extension work and barricades are erected at Palarivattom and on Civil Line Road.

Demand for DPR

Over a month since the Centre accorded sanction for the Kakkanad extension and the process to begin taking possession of 2.01 hectares of land for the extension reaching its final leg, the KMRL is facing flak for not publishing the detailed project report (DPR) of the extension.

“It is quite an irony that the metro agency has not published the ₹1,957-crore Kakkanad extension's DPR although the DPR for the 1-km-long SN Junction-Thripunithura stretch, where the daily footfall for 2023 is projected as 40,000, has been published”, said Ebenzer Chullikat, a city-based RTI activist.

Responding to this, KMRL sources said that the DPR had been kept confidential since a formal communication from the Union Cabinet was awaited. “They might even suggest some changes (in the DPR). The work on the proposed extension will however be implemented as has been scheduled, despite this delay.”