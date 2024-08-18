Compensation for man who fell into open stormwater drain 

M.K. Sajeevan, a city resident, will get compensation for injuries sustained in an accidental fall into an open stormwater drain along the arterial Sahodaran Ayappan Road in the city. The incident occurred on December 30, 2023.

The compensation payment order was issued by Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh at the grievance redressal forum on Saturday for those in the Kochi Corporation organised under the aegis of the Local Self-Government department.

The Minister also ordered that the drain be covered immediately to prevent such incidents in the future.

Mr. Sajeevan said in his complaint before the forum that the segment of the drain in which he fell was covered with shrubs and overgrown weeds. His complaint was heard by the Corporation Secretary. The Corporation will also make a check of the expenses incurred by Mr. Sajeevan for his treatment. The Corporation council was ordered to take a decision within a month.

The Minister also ordered the Corporation to take a quick decision on a plea by one Devaki Achuthan from Kompara, for a waiver on the penal interest imposed by the Corporation on shop rental. She received a notice for payment of ₹2,12,872 as penal interest on non-payment of shop rents in Division 67 at Market Road Junction. She said she was unable to open the shop between 2016 to 2023 for health reasons. The total penal payment imposed on her included GST.

