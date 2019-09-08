Compassionate Onam for college students

The students and faculty members of St. Albert’s College here had a special Onam celebration this time.

On Friday, they decided to do away with the usual fanfare associated with such campus celebrations and instead welcomed around 50 patients of the pain and palliative section at the Govt. General Hospital, Ernakulam, and special students belonging to the Buds School in Mulavukad to the campus.

“Doctors at the General Hospital and bystanders of patients were part of the celebrations. We had cut down on the expenses incurred for the celebration and the remaining fund collected will be utilised for flood relief work,” said M.L. Joseph, Principal.

As part of reducing expenses, Onasadya was prepared by students and teachers themselves. A green protocol was observed on the campus to spread the message of protecting the environment. Plastic materials were avoided as part of the initiative.