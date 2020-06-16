Company denies allegations on Brahmapuram project

GJ Eco Power, the company which had been entrusted with executing the waste-to-energy project at Brahmapuram, has said in a statement that reports of the company not being able to get financial assistance for the project, resulting in the cancellation of their agreement with the Kochi Corporation, were baseless.
In its statement, the company said that it could approach funding agencies for financial assistance only once the corporation had leased the land to the company, which had not been done yet. The government had not made clear why the corporation had not signed the lease agreement, the company’s statement said.
A government order issued last month, cancelling the company’s agreement, had noted that the company had been unable to furnish its financing plan.
The government had granted permission earlier this year for the company’s concession agreement with the corporation to be converted into a lease agreement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath