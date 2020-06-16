Company denies allegations on Brahmapuram project

GJ Eco Power, the company which had been entrusted with executing the waste-to-energy project at Brahmapuram, has said in a statement that reports of the company not being able to get financial assistance for the project, resulting in the cancellation of their agreement with the Kochi Corporation, were baseless.

In its statement, the company said that it could approach funding agencies for financial assistance only once the corporation had leased the land to the company, which had not been done yet. The government had not made clear why the corporation had not signed the lease agreement, the company’s statement said.

A government order issued last month, cancelling the company’s agreement, had noted that the company had been unable to furnish its financing plan.

The government had granted permission earlier this year for the company’s concession agreement with the corporation to be converted into a lease agreement.