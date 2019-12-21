Commuting woes on Vennala-Alinchuvadu road set to worsen

The commuting woes of residents of Vennala, Alinchuvadu, and nearby places, and of thousands of motorists who travel through the region to avoid traffic hold-ups at junctions on the NH bypass is set to get worse, with the Vennala-Alinchuvadu road set to be trenched to lay water pipelines.

Already, commuting through the Vennala-Palachuvadu-Kakkanad road is a nightmare, after KSEB trenched the stretch earlier this year to lay electric cables. The road was used by motorists who wanted to avoid getting caught in congestion at the Palarivattom bypass junction, where the damaged flyover has been out of bounds for vehicles since May.

Now, the KWA has sought permission from the PWD (Roads Wing) to begin trenching the 1.30-km-long stretch from Alinchuvadu on Civil Line Road to Thykavu at Vennala to lay pipelines, official sources said.

Interestingly, it was less than a month ago that a few portions of the stretch, which had been trenched by KSEB before the monsoon, were relaid. The KWA’s proposal comes within a week of a young two-wheeler rider getting run over by a tanker lorry near the Palarivattom metro station owing to a trench formed by a leaking pipeline.

Expressing concern over indiscriminate trenching of roads by various agencies, Sajan C.K., who owns a supermarket at Thykavu, said the junction there was already chock-a-block with long queues of vehicles during peak hours. “It was less than a month ago that huge potholes on Puthiya Road, which links the NH bypass and Vennala, were repaired. Any further digging of roads in the area will throw traffic out of gear,” he added.

“Government departments cite rain as an excuse for not repairing roads. They then go on trenching good roads once the rain takes a break,” Mr. Sajan said.

Echoing a similar view, A. Ajithkumar, executive committee member of Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC), spoke of how the KWA was literally wreaking havoc on city roads by trenching nearly a dozen arterial roads since 2018. “Some stretches are again dug up to repair leaks in pipelines. It is high time the agency adopted modern methods like push-through for laying pipelines to save on time and to avoid hassles caused to road users. Most old pipelines are laid through the road’s centre, and trenching will affect vehicles in both directions,” he said.

On its part, the PWD must widen roads, clear bottlenecks and widen bellmouths of narrow junctions to ensure smooth flow of vehicles through Vennala, Mr. Ajithkumar added.

On the shoddy condition of the Vennala-Palachuvadu-Kakkanad road, which too is maintained by the PWD (Roads Wing), Shamsuddin, a shop owner in the corridor, said the entire stretch had been in a dilapidated condition for around a year after being trenched by KSEB.

The Vennala-Arakkakadavu stretch, relied on by commuters from Thripunithura to avoid Vyttila, too was in bad condition. This had been causing dozens of road accidents every month, he said.

A KSEB official blamed the PWD for tardy pace of repair work, even though the board had deposited road-restoration expense.