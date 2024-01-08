Commuters seethe with anger as CSML fails to complete renovation of Vyttila Mobility Hub

January 08, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST

The tardy pace of renovation work being carried out by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. (CSML) at Vyttila Mobility Hub (VMH) and the subsequent back-breaking ride have left bus, metro and ferry commuters seething with anger.

Same is the case with hundreds of bus crew, auto drivers, motorists and pedestrians who use the premises to skip the congested Vyttila Junction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drivers of buses and autorickshaws which operate from the inter-modal hub and pay a fee for using the same spoke of how their pleas to VMH Society authorities and other agencies to prevail on CSML and its contractor to complete the renovation works, fell on deaf ears. Pointing to idling construction equipment, they said workers were expected to relay the pair of severely-damaged paver-block carriageways many months ago.

“But none of them was seen here during the past many weeks. This inordinate delay has resulted in commuters, drivers and motorists having a nightmarish time, having to endure an agonising ride and also bear with dust emanating from the premises whenever vehicles passed by. Then there is the looming risk of being bitten by snakes and dogs that roam around the ill-maintained, weed infested and ill-lit premises,” they said.

The situation is such that accidents involving passengers is becoming common, thanks to little effort being made to complete the renovation work and to streamline the movement of buses and other vehicles. A bus passenger was injured in one such accident on Sunday, said an employee of VMHS. This chaotic situation has in turn led to frequent squabbles among bus crew, as was witnessed at the entry to the hub premises on Monday.

Aneesh Ravindran, a sales executive from Thiruvalla spoke of how he nearly fell from his motorbike a month ago, due to severe undulations on the carriageway within the hub premises.

“All works, including the one to construct drains in order to prevent flooding of the 25-acre premises, seem to have been abandoned half way through by CSML. They had committed to completing them latest by December 2023. This shows lack of accountability on their side,” said Sunitha Dixon, the councillor representing Vyttila Division and the Chairperson of Kochi Corporation’s Public Works Standing Committee.

New road, free-left turn

She showed how a wide, new road has been hewed out from the eastern side of Vyttila Junction, to prevent chaos at what is presently the entry-cum-exit of the mobility hub from the Vyttila-Thripunithura road. “I insisted on readying such a corridor, considering the chaos during the past over a decade at the entry-cum-exit. Likewise, the CSML is expected to provide funds to relocate a transformer that has been obstructing the free-left turn from Kaniampuzha Road towards Thripunithura. This will in turn help ready a wide exit from Kaniampuzha Road towards Thripunithura and also towards S.A. Road and Palarivattom.”

No response from CSML

Sources in VMHS said that the CSML has not responded to letters that it sent, demanding speedy completion of the long-overdue renovation work. “It appears that CSML has not settled a dispute with its contractor. We would have invited tenders to renovate the carriageway and other damaged portions, but for CSML offering to do the same,” they said.

The KMRL too is peeved at the plight of VMH, with the entry to Vyttila metro station remaining weed infested and prone to flooding during rain. “Similar is the pathway towards the Water Metro terminal. We hope CSML and VMH Society do a proper job to set things right and do justice to commuters,” said sources in the metro agency.

Officials of CSML failed to respond to queries in this regard, despite repeated efforts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.