Commuters seek more special trains from Kerala to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai in summer

With the Railways citing its constraints in operating more trains from Kerala to Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai due to “non-availability” of vacant tracks, commuters are demanding more special trains to the metro cities to cater to the increased demand from Keralites living there during the summer vacation.

The Western India Passengers’ Association has been at the forefront, demanding restoration of the Kanyakumari-Pune Express (Train numbers 16382 and 16381) to Mumbai CST or Lokamanya Tilak Terminus, and the daily operation of trains 22113 and 22114, the Lokamanya Tilak Terminus - Kochuveli SF. It further sought the extension of Train no. 12223, the Lokamanya Tilak Terminus-Ernakulam Duronto Express, to Kottayam .

Association general secretary Thomas Simon further demanded removal of the ‘surcharge’ on trains travelling through the Konkan route, citing how the chargeable distance was “inflated”.

Secretary of the Kerala-Bengaluru Train Users’ Forum Venkitesh T.G. reiterated the long-pending demand from commuters for a daily Vande Bharat Express day-time train in the passenger-dense Bengaluru-Ernakulam corridor, and reminded of the Railways making a commitment in this regard in April 2023, when Kerala got its first Vande Bharat train service. Referring to the Railways announcing Vande Bharat tri-weekly special trains in the Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil corridor from April 5 to April 28, he wondered why this was not done in the Bengaluru-Ernakulam or Thiruvananthapuram corridor.

“Apart from Keralites, this service would have benefited commuters to among other places, Coimbatore and Salem. It ought to be remembered that the pair of Vande Bharat trains operating in Kerala have well over 100 % seat occupancy, thanks to it being high on demand from families, those visiting hospitals in cities, and other passengers. The forum was campaigning since January for a day-time Vande Bharat train to Kerala from Bengaluru, especially since platforms at stations like Kochuveli are under utilised,” he added.

Passenger bodies have for years been demanding augmenting of platforms, pit lines and also yard infrastructure, by making optimal use of available space. This would help operate more trains, as innumerable trains have to wait at the outer stations due to inadequate tracks and infrastructure at major stations.