ADVERTISEMENT

Commuters mourn demise of Railway official

Published - June 21, 2024 12:46 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Rail commuters held a meeting at Edappally railway station on June 19 (Wednesday) under the banner of Edappally Railway Passengers’ Association, to mourn the death of Rajesh Chandran, 44, who was Additional Registrar of Railway Claims Tribunal, Chennai.

They remembered Mr. Chandran as an affable and proactive official who had endeared himself to commuters. A native of Thiruvalla, the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) official, had earlier served as Ernakulam Area Manager of the Southern Railway, as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Thiruvananthapuram Division, and as Station Director of the Chennai railway station, to name a few. He joined the Railway after graduating in medicine from Alappuzha Medical College. Officials from Railway Board were among those who attended his funeral at Thiruvalla on June 20 (Thursday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / railway

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US