Commuters mourn demise of Railway official

Rail commuters held a meeting at Edappally railway station on June 19 (Wednesday) under the banner of Edappally Railway Passengers’ Association, to mourn the death of Rajesh Chandran, 44, who was Additional Registrar of Railway Claims Tribunal, Chennai.

They remembered Mr. Chandran as an affable and proactive official who had endeared himself to commuters. A native of Thiruvalla, the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) official, had earlier served as Ernakulam Area Manager of the Southern Railway, as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Thiruvananthapuram Division, and as Station Director of the Chennai railway station, to name a few. He joined the Railway after graduating in medicine from Alappuzha Medical College. Officials from Railway Board were among those who attended his funeral at Thiruvalla on June 20 (Thursday).