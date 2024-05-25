Commuters have a tough time in Aroor-Thuravur NH corridor

Motorists are having a tough time negotiating through the 13-km Aroor-Thuravur NH 66 corridor, where the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is building a six-lane elevated highway.

Serpentine traffic hold-ups are common due to narrowed-down, potholed and slushy carriageway. Many motorists are shifting to MC Road that runs parallel to the national highway despite the extra distance.

Two-wheeler riders bear the brunt of having to travel through the narrow stretch. “The onset of rains has deteriorated the condition of the limited space outside the barricaded area for the elevated corridor works. The NHAI and the State government agencies must work hand in hand to ensure safe and smooth commute for all motorists,” said Shibu N.K., who commutes through the corridor almost daily for work.

Drivers of heavy vehicles are also facing worsened conditions after the rains. “It takes over an hour to cover the 13-km corridor, thanks to traffic hold-ups,” said Deepu Raveendran, a lorry driver. Steps should be taken to ensure optimal use of leftover space on either side, so that vehicles can move faster. This could be done by removing encroachments and other obstacles, and by having the police clamp down on vehicles parked in limited space available on the road, he added.

Expressing hope that the elevated highway, which is among the longest in the country, could be readied by the end of 2025, NHAI sources said work was progressing fast, irrespective of the inclement weather. “Encroachments on the highway can be removed only with the help of the district administration and the police. There is also tremendous amount of political pressure when an effort is made to clear them, despite eviction orders from courts. In addition, pressure from localities to permit vehicles and pedestrians to cross the road every few hundred meters is creating more traffic bottlenecks,” they added.

Traffic snarls could be reduced if heavy vehicles were diverted through alternative roads. The breakdown of heavy vehicles is causing massive queues on both sides. The NHAI faces limitations in streamlining traffic as efforts were being made to advance the completion date of the elevated national highway from March 2026 to the end of 2025. State government agencies must play their part to clear obstacles, especially since NHAI spent ₹4 crore to relocate posts and other utilities and to divert vehicles to the State Highway (MC Road) and other alternative roads, they added.

