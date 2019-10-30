Commuters detain ro-ro vessel

Commuters in Fort Kochi turned restive and detained a roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) ferry that links the heritage town with Vypeen, on Tuesday morning.

It took much persuasion from Shiny Mathew, the councillor representing the area and the police to release the vessel. The commuters were angry that it arrived late for the first trip which was to begin at 6 a.m. The vessel was unable to complete its last trip on Monday, after debris like fishing nets got entangled in its propeller, it is learnt.

The delay was caused since divers wait till sunrise to take a dive and remove such floating debris from the propeller. By that time, around half-a-km long queue of vehicles had formed, waiting for the vessel. The second vessel begins service only at 8.30 a.m., sources said.

Goshree Action Councilchairman Majnu Komath said commuters had submitted memoranda to the Mayor since 2017, demanding that the Corporation introduce a third ro-ro ferry in the busy corridor. “The KSINC, whose crew man the vessels, too demanded this repeatedly, so that there would be a standby vessel in case a vessel is pulled out of service. It is noteworthy that the operators of the junkar service which linked the two isles till a few years ago had kept a spare vessel,” he said.

The situation will get worse in June when one of the two vessels is taken off service for a month-long dry docking. Already, timely availability of spare parts is an issue, said sources.