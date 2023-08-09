ADVERTISEMENT

Commuters complain of unbearable stench at Kaloor bus station

August 09, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters and activists have complained that an unbearable stench is often experienced at the bus station at Kaloor and on its nearby premises.

Representatives of the Janakeeya Anweshana Samithi have sought the intervention of the Health department and the secretary of the Kochi Corporation to resolve the issue without delay. “The stench is emanating from the corporation’s slaughterhouse. Despite repeated pleas, no action has been taken by the authorities concerned,” alleged T. N Prathapan, State general convener of the samithi.

In its complaint, the samithi pointed out that passengers depending on the bus station have to bear the unbearable stench. Moreover, the Health department must act immediately considering the impact on patients visiting the cancer centre located close to the slaughterhouse, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajani Mani, councillor representing the Kaloor South division, had a different take on the issue. “The stench is emanating from the choked drains at the bus station. Though there were complaints earlier about blood and other waste from the slaughterhouse reaching the drains, we have not come across any such issues recently,” she said. Ms. Mani said that she had urged the Mayor to initiate steps to clean up the choked drains.

The State Pollution Control Board had asked the corporation to shut down the slaughterhouse in September 2022 after it was found that the facility lacked systems to treat blood and other waste generated during culling of animals. However, the board authorities provided a temporary sanction following a request made by the corporation authorities. Ms. Mani said that the government had given its nod to set up a modern abattoir at Kaloor at an estimated ₹13-crore funding under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air pollution / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US