August 09, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Commuters and activists have complained that an unbearable stench is often experienced at the bus station at Kaloor and on its nearby premises.

Representatives of the Janakeeya Anweshana Samithi have sought the intervention of the Health department and the secretary of the Kochi Corporation to resolve the issue without delay. “The stench is emanating from the corporation’s slaughterhouse. Despite repeated pleas, no action has been taken by the authorities concerned,” alleged T. N Prathapan, State general convener of the samithi.

In its complaint, the samithi pointed out that passengers depending on the bus station have to bear the unbearable stench. Moreover, the Health department must act immediately considering the impact on patients visiting the cancer centre located close to the slaughterhouse, it said.

Rajani Mani, councillor representing the Kaloor South division, had a different take on the issue. “The stench is emanating from the choked drains at the bus station. Though there were complaints earlier about blood and other waste from the slaughterhouse reaching the drains, we have not come across any such issues recently,” she said. Ms. Mani said that she had urged the Mayor to initiate steps to clean up the choked drains.

The State Pollution Control Board had asked the corporation to shut down the slaughterhouse in September 2022 after it was found that the facility lacked systems to treat blood and other waste generated during culling of animals. However, the board authorities provided a temporary sanction following a request made by the corporation authorities. Ms. Mani said that the government had given its nod to set up a modern abattoir at Kaloor at an estimated ₹13-crore funding under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.