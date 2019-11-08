Commuters call for regular upkeep of Mobility Hub

Bus, metro and ferry commuters using the Vyttila Mobility Hub are a harried lot, having to risk their life walking through the ill-maintained and ill-lit footpaths and approach roads to the hub where buses, metro, and ferries converge.

They are forced to walk through the tarred portion of the PWD-owned Kaniampuzha Road since many parts of the narrow footpaths on either side of the road are in a pitiable condition.

Apart from broken or missing tiles, there is no smooth access to the footpaths, prompting people to use the road.

“Stakeholders like Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) and the traffic police must ensure that the hub’s access corridor is well maintained and free of haphazardly parked vehicles,” said Abraham Jacob, a regular commuter. Vendors and other encroachers who have set up stalls and kiosks on either side of the main entry to the hub are yet another problem.

Apart from littering the premises, they affect the safe and smooth flow of vehicles on Kaniampuzha Road too, he added.

Damage to vehicles

The condition of the hub’s narrow exit on Vyttila-Pettah Road is no different. “Bus operators are among the worst affected by the severely-undulated exit corridor. The concrete paver blocks have sunk here and are at different levels, providing a bumpy ride to vehicles. Buses frequently suffer broken leaf plates and other damage due to continuous plying over the surface,” said Nisar Karukapadath of My Metro bus company which operates Vyttila-City-Vyttila circular services.

On their part, steps must be taken to prevent rash driving by buses within the hub since such vehicles have rammed a couple of pedestrians in the past, said another bus operator.

Road repair

Responding to the issue, a senior VMHS official said Nirmithi Kendra had been awarded work to relay paver blocks that had sunk at many places on the exit.

“The traffic police and the PWD must remove all encroachments, while the police must clamp down on haphazard parking at the entry. Police personnel at the aid-post within the hub can do much in this regard. There are two pay-and-park lots in the vicinity, one within the hub,” the official said.

Action promised

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (East) Assistant Commissioner Francis Shelby said the police would initiate action against illegal parking.

“The PWD can do much in removing encroachers on the road and footpaths,” he said.