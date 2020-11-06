Commuter duo inaugurate Kochi metro’s 12-storey building

Vandana P.S. and George C.G. jointly inaugurating the metro station building on Thursday.

Kochi

06 November 2020 01:15 IST

It is the tallest structure along the metro alignment

The new 12-storey metro station building at Ernakulam South—the tallest such building along the metro alignment—was inaugurated by two regular commuters.

Vandana P.S. of Palarivattom and George C.G. of Ernakulam South jointly inaugurated the building, the last work undertaken on the 25-km-long Aluva-Pettah alignment.

Though the metro station here was inaugurated in September 2019, entry/exit was confined to only one side of the station, since construction work was progressing on the other side.

It is the tallest among metro buildings and is 56 metres high. It has 5,400 square metres of transit space and property development of around 6,000 sq.m. above the platform, which is suitable for various businesses. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is also planning to construct a multi-level car parking facility here.

“It’s a great gesture. I was surprised when people from the metro asked me to be a guest and cut the ribbon. I used to ride the metro every other day, so it’s a special day for me,” Ms. Vandana said. Mr. George too was elated.

“The metro is for the people of Kochi. So, we thought it appropriate to request metro travellers to inaugurate the new station building. Ms. Vandana is a young professional, while Mr. George is a local resident,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director, KMRL.

The Kochi metro has already constructed an access road to M.G. Road with pedestrian walkway and a plaza at Jos Junction as part of the metro’s urban place making initiatives, KMRL sources said.